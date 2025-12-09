BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Process Claims in Parliament

The BJP on Tuesday vehemently rejected accusations made by Rahul Gandhi regarding the appointment of election commissioners, labeling them as unfounded and deceitful.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that Gandhi's allegations are an attempt to mislead the public by questioning the constitutional process governing election commissioner appointments.

Patra emphasized that since India's independence, election commissioners have enjoyed immunity from prosecution, countering Gandhi's claims about the BJP's alleged manipulations of the electoral framework.

