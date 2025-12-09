Left Menu

Former PM Imran Khan's Sisters Stage Sit-In Over Jail Visit Denial

Imran Khan's sisters staged a sit-in outside Adiala Jail after being denied access to meet the jailed former prime minister. The denial came as they arrived post official hours, prompting them to protest alongside PTI leaders. The government cites political motives for such meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:24 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a show of defiance, the sisters of incarcerated former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan staged a sit-in protest outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday. The protest occurred after authorities refused them entry to meet their brother.

The three sisters, Noreen, Aleema, and Uzma Khan, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, were halted at a checkpoint for arriving after official meeting hours. Instead of retreating, they launched a protest, underscoring the ongoing tension between Khan's supporters and the government.

This latest incident stems from growing animosity, exacerbated by Khan's accusations against military leaders for his legal woes. PTI Chairman Gohar Khan insists on the legality of visiting rights and urges for civility in political discourse, blaming the government for escalating tensions through restrictions on visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

