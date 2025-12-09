Former PM Imran Khan's Sisters Stage Sit-In Over Jail Visit Denial

In a show of defiance, the sisters of incarcerated former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan staged a sit-in protest outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday. The protest occurred after authorities refused them entry to meet their brother.

The three sisters, Noreen, Aleema, and Uzma Khan, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, were halted at a checkpoint for arriving after official meeting hours. Instead of retreating, they launched a protest, underscoring the ongoing tension between Khan's supporters and the government.

This latest incident stems from growing animosity, exacerbated by Khan's accusations against military leaders for his legal woes. PTI Chairman Gohar Khan insists on the legality of visiting rights and urges for civility in political discourse, blaming the government for escalating tensions through restrictions on visits.

