Electoral Roll Debate: Allegations, Defenses, and Demands for Reforms
In a heated Lok Sabha session, Trinamool Congress leader Satabdi Roy criticized the BJP's electoral practices and intentions. Concerns over the special revision of electoral rolls were raised, with accusations of bias and calls for returning to ballot papers. Union Minister Anupriya Patel defended the government's actions, citing opposition's electoral frustrations.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery debate on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader Satabdi Roy lambasted the government for allegedly turning a simple term 'sir' into a symbol of fear akin to 'Gabbar Singh'. She emphatically claimed that West Bengal would support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, referred to as 'madam', despite the BJP's efforts.
The contentious discussion revolved around the special revision of electoral rolls across 12 states, with Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav demanding a return to ballot papers, accusing the Election Commission of bias since gaining legal immunity in 2022. Additionally, DMK's T M Selvaganapathi challenged the legality of the SIR exercise, seeing it as a governmental power grab.
Conversely, Union Minister Anupriya Patel dismissed these allegations, asserting that opposition parties were fabricating issues out of frustration following repeated electoral defeats. She questioned the inclusion of illegal immigrants in electoral rolls and defended the thoroughness of the SIR exercise, emphasizing the lack of immediate elections in several states.
ALSO READ
BJP Faces Off Over Demography & Vande Mataram's Legacy
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Frequent Foreign Trips, Questions His Priorities
BJP's victory in West Bengal is certain if TMC continues to oppose SIR: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
If you oppose SIR, you will be wiped out from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah to opposition parties.
Tragedy and Controversy: A Fatal Collision in West Bengal