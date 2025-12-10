Left Menu

Electoral Roll Debate: Allegations, Defenses, and Demands for Reforms

In a heated Lok Sabha session, Trinamool Congress leader Satabdi Roy criticized the BJP's electoral practices and intentions. Concerns over the special revision of electoral rolls were raised, with accusations of bias and calls for returning to ballot papers. Union Minister Anupriya Patel defended the government's actions, citing opposition's electoral frustrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery debate on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader Satabdi Roy lambasted the government for allegedly turning a simple term 'sir' into a symbol of fear akin to 'Gabbar Singh'. She emphatically claimed that West Bengal would support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, referred to as 'madam', despite the BJP's efforts.

The contentious discussion revolved around the special revision of electoral rolls across 12 states, with Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav demanding a return to ballot papers, accusing the Election Commission of bias since gaining legal immunity in 2022. Additionally, DMK's T M Selvaganapathi challenged the legality of the SIR exercise, seeing it as a governmental power grab.

Conversely, Union Minister Anupriya Patel dismissed these allegations, asserting that opposition parties were fabricating issues out of frustration following repeated electoral defeats. She questioned the inclusion of illegal immigrants in electoral rolls and defended the thoroughness of the SIR exercise, emphasizing the lack of immediate elections in several states.

