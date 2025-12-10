Malkangiri Returns to Calm: Villagers Come Home After Violence
Normalcy is slowly returning to a village in Odisha's Malkangiri district after violence forced 300 residents to flee. The unrest followed the discovery of a tribal woman's decapitated body, sparking outrage and retaliation. Authorities have extended an internet suspension and are providing aid to affected residents.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of violence, normalcy is gradually returning to a village in Odisha's Malkangiri district. Around 300 residents, who had fled the chaos, have returned to their homes after the large-scale attacks on December 7.
The unrest was triggered by the gruesome discovery of a headless body belonging to a 51-year-old tribal woman, Lake Podiami, on December 4. Her disappearance and subsequent murder incited local tribals to vandalize and torch nearly 200 homes in a Bengali settlement, prompting mass evacuation.
Authorities have taken measures to restore peace, including extending the suspension of internet services and deploying security forces. Meanwhile, a suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder, which ignited the turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Malkangiri
- violence
- tribal
- unrest
- internet suspension
- CCTV
- peace committee
- residents
- arrest