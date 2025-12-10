Left Menu

Malkangiri Returns to Calm: Villagers Come Home After Violence

Normalcy is slowly returning to a village in Odisha's Malkangiri district after violence forced 300 residents to flee. The unrest followed the discovery of a tribal woman's decapitated body, sparking outrage and retaliation. Authorities have extended an internet suspension and are providing aid to affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of violence, normalcy is gradually returning to a village in Odisha's Malkangiri district. Around 300 residents, who had fled the chaos, have returned to their homes after the large-scale attacks on December 7.

The unrest was triggered by the gruesome discovery of a headless body belonging to a 51-year-old tribal woman, Lake Podiami, on December 4. Her disappearance and subsequent murder incited local tribals to vandalize and torch nearly 200 homes in a Bengali settlement, prompting mass evacuation.

Authorities have taken measures to restore peace, including extending the suspension of internet services and deploying security forces. Meanwhile, a suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder, which ignited the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

