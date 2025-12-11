Bangladeshi President Shahabuddin Plans Exit Amid Political Turmoil

In a surprising turn of events, Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced his intention to step down midway through his term following February's parliamentary election. Feeling humiliated and sidelined by the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, Shahabuddin expressed his concerns in an interview with Reuters.

Shahabuddin, whose role as head of state is mainly ceremonial, found himself thrust into prominence when a student-led uprising forced long-time premier Sheikh Hasina to flee. With the parliament dissolved, Shahabuddin remains the last constitutional authority in the Muslim-majority country of 173 million.

Despite facing challenges and protests demanding his resignation, Shahabuddin maintains his position in adherence to the constitution. Regularly in contact with the Army Chief, Shahabuddin supports a return to democracy as Bangladesh prepares for upcoming elections, potentially led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami coalition.

