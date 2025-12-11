Left Menu

Bangladeshi President Shahabuddin Plans Exit Amid Political Turmoil

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin intends to step down midway through his term following February’s parliamentary election. Shahabuddin, feeling sidelined by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, finds his ceremonial position has gained importance after Premier Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh amid a student uprising in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:25 IST
Bangladeshi President Shahabuddin Plans Exit Amid Political Turmoil
President

In a surprising turn of events, Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced his intention to step down midway through his term following February's parliamentary election. Feeling humiliated and sidelined by the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, Shahabuddin expressed his concerns in an interview with Reuters.

Shahabuddin, whose role as head of state is mainly ceremonial, found himself thrust into prominence when a student-led uprising forced long-time premier Sheikh Hasina to flee. With the parliament dissolved, Shahabuddin remains the last constitutional authority in the Muslim-majority country of 173 million.

Despite facing challenges and protests demanding his resignation, Shahabuddin maintains his position in adherence to the constitution. Regularly in contact with the Army Chief, Shahabuddin supports a return to democracy as Bangladesh prepares for upcoming elections, potentially led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025