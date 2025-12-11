Left Menu

Bangladesh Election 2026: A New Era in Politics

Bangladesh is set to hold its general elections on February 12, 2026, following political upheaval. A referendum will also occur to gauge public support for reforms proposed by the interim government. This election is seen as historic, involving new political dynamics after the ban of the Awami League.

Updated: 11-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:29 IST
Bangladesh is gearing up for a decisive moment as it prepares to hold its general elections on February 12, 2026. This will be the first election since the political upheaval that led to the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024. The election will be accompanied by a referendum seeking public input on proposed reforms by the National Consensus Commission, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Yunus described the forthcoming elections as 'historic', emphasizing their significance in shaping the nation's future.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced the election dates, urging active participation from all political sectors, including parties, candidates, and voters to ensure a free and fair election. Key political figures, including Yunus, stressed the importance of this electoral exercise, marking a new chapter in Bangladesh's democratic journey. The elections, free from the influence of the Awami League, are expected to introduce fresh political narratives and competition.

Historically, Bangladesh's political landscape has been marred with turbulence, evident in the controversial 2024 elections which saw Hasina's contested win and subsequent exile. Key players in the upcoming elections include the BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, and Jamaat-e-Islami, which has resurged post-ban. The political climate is further complicated by newly formed parties and alliances, such as the National Citizen Party and its allies, who are set to challenge the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

