Ivory Coast's Bid for U.S. Spy Planes Sparks Diplomatic Shifts in Sahel Region

Ivory Coast seeks U.S. military presence to combat Al Qaeda-allied jihadists in the Sahel, proposing U.S. spy planes for intelligence operations. This follows a disrupted U.S. base in West Africa due to Niger's alliance with Russia, prompting Ivory Coast's request to counter rising terrorism threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:03 IST
Ivory Coast has officially requested the Trump administration to deploy U.S. spy planes in the northern part of the country to counter jihadists linked to Al Qaeda causing turmoil across the Sahel region. Two high-ranking Ivorian security officials disclosed this to Reuters, anticipating a decision from Washington next year.

The request comes in light of significant disruptions to U.S. intelligence capabilities in West Africa, notably after Niger expelled U.S. forces in favor of Russian support. This expulsion halted operations from a U.S. drone base valued at $100 million, thus impacting intelligence activities concerning Al Qaeda and Islamic State in the Sahel.

Efforts to strengthen U.S.-Africa relations are ongoing, as former U.S. officials cited cooperation gains with Mali against Al Qaeda-affiliated groups. A U.S. trip to Mali led to intelligence sharing, enabling Mali to effectively target insurgent leaders, indicating the potential for renewed partnerships in the region.

