Left Menu

Farewell to a Political Stalwart: Shivraj Patil Passes Away at 90

Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil has died at the age of 90 in Latur, Maharashtra. Patil, a former Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, succumbed to a brief illness. He was a prominent political figure who had represented the Latur constituency in the Lok Sabha seven times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-12-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 08:30 IST
Farewell to a Political Stalwart: Shivraj Patil Passes Away at 90
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil has passed away at his hometown of Latur in Maharashtra at the age of 90. The seasoned politician succumbed to a brief illness, as confirmed by family sources.

During his political career, Patil held significant roles, including that of Lok Sabha Speaker and various key positions within the Union Cabinet. His influence in politics was marked by his service as a seven-time member of the Lok Sabha, representing the Latur constituency.

Shivraj Patil leaves behind a legacy of dedication to public service and a notable contribution to Indian politics, having guided numerous policies in his diverse roles over the decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025