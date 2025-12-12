Farewell to a Political Stalwart: Shivraj Patil Passes Away at 90

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil has passed away at his hometown of Latur in Maharashtra at the age of 90. The seasoned politician succumbed to a brief illness, as confirmed by family sources.

During his political career, Patil held significant roles, including that of Lok Sabha Speaker and various key positions within the Union Cabinet. His influence in politics was marked by his service as a seven-time member of the Lok Sabha, representing the Latur constituency.

Shivraj Patil leaves behind a legacy of dedication to public service and a notable contribution to Indian politics, having guided numerous policies in his diverse roles over the decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)