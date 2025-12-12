Farewell to a Political Stalwart: Shivraj Patil Passes Away at 90
Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil has died at the age of 90 in Latur, Maharashtra. Patil, a former Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, succumbed to a brief illness. He was a prominent political figure who had represented the Latur constituency in the Lok Sabha seven times.
During his political career, Patil held significant roles, including that of Lok Sabha Speaker and various key positions within the Union Cabinet.
During his political career, Patil held significant roles, including that of Lok Sabha Speaker and various key positions within the Union Cabinet. His influence in politics was marked by his service as a seven-time member of the Lok Sabha, representing the Latur constituency.
Shivraj Patil leaves behind a legacy of dedication to public service and a notable contribution to Indian politics, having guided numerous policies in his diverse roles over the decades.
