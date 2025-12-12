Left Menu

Hong Kong's High Court Verdict: Jimmy Lai Under Trial

Hong Kong's High Court is set to deliver a verdict in the high-profile national security trial against pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai. Accused of colluding with foreign forces and publishing seditious material, Lai faces possible life imprisonment. The trial has drawn international criticism and underscored China's clampdown on freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:12 IST
Hong Kong's High Court Verdict: Jimmy Lai Under Trial
Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong's High Court will soon issue a verdict in a significant national security trial against pro-democracy advocate, Jimmy Lai, who is facing charges of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious material. Having pleaded not guilty, Lai could receive a life sentence if convicted.

The trial, starting in December 2023 and spanning 156 days, has garnered international attention, including from the U.S., which views it as politically motivated. Washington and other nations have demanded Lai's release, while his family reports deteriorating health conditions.

Lai, the former media giant behind the now-defunct Apple Daily, has been in solitary confinement for over 1,800 days. Authorities accuse him of collaborating with others to instigate foreign actions against China and Hong Kong. Despite claims of a fair trial, the case has intensified scrutiny of Beijing's influence over local judiciary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025