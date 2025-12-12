Hong Kong's High Court Verdict: Jimmy Lai Under Trial

Hong Kong's High Court will soon issue a verdict in a significant national security trial against pro-democracy advocate, Jimmy Lai, who is facing charges of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious material. Having pleaded not guilty, Lai could receive a life sentence if convicted.

The trial, starting in December 2023 and spanning 156 days, has garnered international attention, including from the U.S., which views it as politically motivated. Washington and other nations have demanded Lai's release, while his family reports deteriorating health conditions.

Lai, the former media giant behind the now-defunct Apple Daily, has been in solitary confinement for over 1,800 days. Authorities accuse him of collaborating with others to instigate foreign actions against China and Hong Kong. Despite claims of a fair trial, the case has intensified scrutiny of Beijing's influence over local judiciary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)