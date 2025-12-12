United Against Poisonous Air: Parliament Tackles Urban Pollution

Debate over air pollution gained momentum in India's Parliament as Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, called for a concerted action plan to tackle this pressing issue. Highlighting the health and environmental dangers, he urged lawmakers to focus on a unified solution rather than partisan disputes.

During Zero Hour, Gandhi reiterated that air pollution transcends political ideologies and advocated for a robust plan targeting each city. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju acknowledged the urgency, assuring that the government is ready to discuss strategies with the opposition at the earliest convenience.

On the periphery of parliamentary sessions, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed sentiments for decisive action. Recognizing the annual rise in pollution, she emphasized creating an effective governmental action plan to combat worsening air quality in major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)