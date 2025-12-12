Bulgaria Faces Political Turmoil as Government Resigns Amid Protests

In a significant political development, Bulgaria's government, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyakov, officially resigned on Friday under pressure from widespread street protests. These demonstrations were fueled by public outrage over state corruption and proposed increases in social security contributions and dividend taxes.

Timed just three weeks before Bulgaria's scheduled accession to the euro zone, the parliament's decision witnessed unanimous support, with all present lawmakers voting in favor. The resignation opens up discussions for a new coalition or a likely snap election.

The onus now lies with President Rumen Radev, who will offer the mandate to the largest party, GERB, to form a government. Yet, GERB's leader, Boyko Borissov, has stated the party will refuse the mandate, potentially leading to an interim administration and further elections.

