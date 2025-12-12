Left Menu

Bulgaria Faces Political Turmoil as Government Resigns Amid Protests

Bulgaria's minority government, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyakov, resigned following mass protests over corruption and legal changes. The resignation paves the way for potential new coalitions or likely snap elections. Bulgaria's political instability continues as it approaches its euro zone accession date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:45 IST
Bulgaria Faces Political Turmoil as Government Resigns Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, Bulgaria's government, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyakov, officially resigned on Friday under pressure from widespread street protests. These demonstrations were fueled by public outrage over state corruption and proposed increases in social security contributions and dividend taxes.

Timed just three weeks before Bulgaria's scheduled accession to the euro zone, the parliament's decision witnessed unanimous support, with all present lawmakers voting in favor. The resignation opens up discussions for a new coalition or a likely snap election.

The onus now lies with President Rumen Radev, who will offer the mandate to the largest party, GERB, to form a government. Yet, GERB's leader, Boyko Borissov, has stated the party will refuse the mandate, potentially leading to an interim administration and further elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025