BJP Seeks Answers in Wake of Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Corruption Allegations Stir Controversy
The Goa BJP has demanded clarifications from leaders Lobo and Parulekar who alleged large-scale corruption in the tourism sector following a nightclub fire that resulted in 25 fatalities. The party's president, Damodar Naik, stressed that such allegations are serious, while announcing an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for upcoming elections.
The Goa BJP has demanded explanations from leaders Michael Lobo and Rohan Parulekar for their corruption allegations following the devastating nightclub fire in Arpora village.
BJP state chief Damodar Naik emphasized that accusations of corruption, particularly in the tourism sector, are serious. Lobo and Parulekar claimed that corruption was leading to illegal activities, resulting in tragedies like the nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, including tourists. Naik asserted that the party will not tolerate baseless statements and is waiting for their clarifications before deciding on further action.
Meanwhile, Naik responded dismissively to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal's corruption claims against the BJP. On a political note, Naik confirmed a strategic alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ahead of the Zilla Panchayat elections on December 20, where three of the 50 seats have been allocated to their ally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
