Left Menu

Community Stands Symbolic: Police Outpost Built from Stones of Past Turmoil

A police outpost built with stones thrown during violence near Shahi Jama Masjid was inaugurated by an eight-year-old girl. This new outpost in Deepa Sarai aims to bolster security in one of Sambhal's sensitive areas following the November 2024 unrest that resulted in fatalities and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:31 IST
Community Stands Symbolic: Police Outpost Built from Stones of Past Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newly constructed police outpost in Deepa Sarai, using stones from last year's violent disturbances, was inaugurated last Friday.

An eight-year-old girl, Junaira Faisal, had the honor of officially opening this significant outpost. Sambhal's Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar, noted the symbolic use of the same stones that were part of the violent attack injuring officers during the chaotic events of November 2024 near the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The November 2024 violence led to multiple casualties and injuries, prompting a concentrated police effort against those linked to criminal and terror activities. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya emphasized the strategic importance of this new outpost in maintaining law and order in the sensitive Deepa Sarai area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025