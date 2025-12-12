Community Stands Symbolic: Police Outpost Built from Stones of Past Turmoil
A police outpost built with stones thrown during violence near Shahi Jama Masjid was inaugurated by an eight-year-old girl. This new outpost in Deepa Sarai aims to bolster security in one of Sambhal's sensitive areas following the November 2024 unrest that resulted in fatalities and injuries.
A newly constructed police outpost in Deepa Sarai, using stones from last year's violent disturbances, was inaugurated last Friday.
An eight-year-old girl, Junaira Faisal, had the honor of officially opening this significant outpost. Sambhal's Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar, noted the symbolic use of the same stones that were part of the violent attack injuring officers during the chaotic events of November 2024 near the Shahi Jama Masjid.
The November 2024 violence led to multiple casualties and injuries, prompting a concentrated police effort against those linked to criminal and terror activities. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya emphasized the strategic importance of this new outpost in maintaining law and order in the sensitive Deepa Sarai area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
