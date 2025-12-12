Rahul Gandhi Lauds Congress MPs: 'Narrative Shredded to Pieces'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised party MPs for their debate performances on Vande Mataram and election reforms, claiming the opposition dismantled the government's narrative. In a meeting with MPs, Gandhi noted the government appeared pressured. The debates highlighted issues such as IndiGo disruptions and air pollution.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commended his party MPs for their strong performance during recent debates in both Houses concerning Vande Mataram and election reforms. He claimed that the opposition successfully dismantled the government's narrative.
In a meeting with Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi expressed satisfaction with their efforts, noting that the government seemed under pressure. He accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being mentally disturbed during the debate.
The meeting also touched on pressing issues such as IndiGo flight disruptions and air pollution. Meanwhile, a tribute was paid to former Union minister Shivraj Patil following his passing. While the Vande Mataram debate concluded, discussions on election reforms continue.
