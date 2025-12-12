Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate Over 'Dinner Politics' in Karnataka Assembly

The opposition BJP accused Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar of providing false information in the state Assembly. They attributed the misinformation to 'dinner politics' within the ruling Congress party, which affects ministerial preparation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised to address the concerns raised about the Gruha Lakshmi scheme funds.

The opposition BJP has accused Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar of misleading the state Assembly by providing false information and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to curtail the ruling Congress' 'dinner politics' during the ongoing legislative session.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized the impact of 'dinner meetings' on ministerial performance, referencing internal power struggles involving Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. Ashoka argued that these meetings leave ministers ill-prepared for legislative discussions.

Contention centered on the delay in disbursing funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Hebbalkar asserted funds were cleared until August, but discrepancies were noted by BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured rectification and potential clarification from Hebbalkar to resolve the issue.

