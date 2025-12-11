Historic Sentence: Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed's 14-Year Imprisonment
Former ISI Director General Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a military court for charges including political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, and misuse of authority. This groundbreaking verdict highlights the beginning of a new accountability system in Pakistan’s political and military spheres.
In a landmark legal proceeding, Faiz Hameed, the former Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a military court. Convicted on multiple charges including the violation of the Official Secrets Act and engaging in political activities, Hameed's trial marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan's judicial history.
The Field General Court Martial process was initiated in August 2024 and concluded 15 months later with Hameed found guilty on all counts, including misuse of authority. This case is particularly significant as it is the first time a former ISI chief has faced such a verdict, underscoring the increasingly sensitive balance between military and political powers in Pakistan.
The conviction has sparked diverse reactions, with Information Minister Atta Tarar lauding the decision as a milestone for the rule of law, while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called for reflection on past military interventions. The trial included fair proceedings, allowing Hameed full legal defense, as further investigations continue into his political involvement.
