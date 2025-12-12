Delhi Government Empowers Riot-Affected Families with New Opportunities

In a significant move towards reconciliation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed appointment letters to 36 dependents of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims.

Labeling the initiative as more than just employment, Gupta emphasized its role in restoring dignity, rights, and identity for families long awaiting justice.

The chief minister highlighted the Narendra Modi-led government's efforts, particularly the Special Investigation Team, in expediting justice. She affirmed Delhi's commitment to providing a dignified life, noting 55 riot-affected families have now secured Multi-Tasking Staff positions.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa underscored the initiative as a compassionate gesture allowing employment concessions for affected families, focusing on service and restoring self-respect. Delhi's resolve is firm in facilitating opportunities for deserving families, tackling deep-seated wounds from the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)