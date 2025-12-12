Delhi's Commitment to Justice: 1984 Riots Victims Receive Support

In a poignant gesture aimed at healing old wounds, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed appointment letters to 36 families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Emphasizing that no assistance can truly erase past trauma, Gupta reiterated her administration's commitment to dignity and justice for victims.

Gupta credited the central government's efforts in reviving legal proceedings against offenders, highlighting the concerted effort to support and acknowledge these families.

(With inputs from agencies.)