Left Menu

Delhi's Commitment to Justice: 1984 Riots Victims Receive Support

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued appointment letters to families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, emphasizing government support for victims. Acknowledging past traumas, Gupta credited the Modi government for reopening legal cases, underscoring her administration's dedication to justice and rehabilitation for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:33 IST
Delhi's Commitment to Justice: 1984 Riots Victims Receive Support
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant gesture aimed at healing old wounds, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed appointment letters to 36 families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Emphasizing that no assistance can truly erase past trauma, Gupta reiterated her administration's commitment to dignity and justice for victims.

Gupta credited the central government's efforts in reviving legal proceedings against offenders, highlighting the concerted effort to support and acknowledge these families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025