Delhi's Commitment to Justice: 1984 Riots Victims Receive Support
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued appointment letters to families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, emphasizing government support for victims. Acknowledging past traumas, Gupta credited the Modi government for reopening legal cases, underscoring her administration's dedication to justice and rehabilitation for affected families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a poignant gesture aimed at healing old wounds, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed appointment letters to 36 families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Emphasizing that no assistance can truly erase past trauma, Gupta reiterated her administration's commitment to dignity and justice for victims.
Gupta credited the central government's efforts in reviving legal proceedings against offenders, highlighting the concerted effort to support and acknowledge these families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Delivers Justice with Life Sentences for Acid Attack Offenders
Swift Justice: Assam's CM Fulfils Promise on Zubeen Garg's Case
Justice Delivered: 2017 Actress Assault Case Conviction
Romania's Justice System Under Fire: President Calls for Urgent Consultations
Poland's Dynamics: Justice, Digital Tax, and Retail Expansion