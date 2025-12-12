High Court Orders Release of Gurpreet Sekhon Amid Controversial Arrest

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the immediate release of Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, a figure entangled in both gangster activities and politics, after his mother sought legal intervention through a habeas corpus petition. The court's decision aligns with concerns over fundamental rights violations.

Sekhon's arrest, described as a 'preventive measure' by authorities, raised questions of political maneuvering, especially with looming local elections. His mother accused the ruling party's local sarpanch of exploiting political clout against Sekhon's family.

The court's directive places responsibility on the Ferozepur deputy commissioner to ensure all bail bond procedures are carried out, highlighting the arrests' contentious nature amidst ongoing electoral contests in Punjab.

