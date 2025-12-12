Left Menu

High Court Orders Release of Gurpreet Sekhon Amid Controversial Arrest

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the release of Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, a gangster-turned-politician, following a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother. The petition alleged illegal detention by authorities due to political rivalry. The court emphasized the importance of respecting fundamental rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:45 IST
High Court Orders Release of Gurpreet Sekhon Amid Controversial Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the immediate release of Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, a figure entangled in both gangster activities and politics, after his mother sought legal intervention through a habeas corpus petition. The court's decision aligns with concerns over fundamental rights violations.

Sekhon's arrest, described as a 'preventive measure' by authorities, raised questions of political maneuvering, especially with looming local elections. His mother accused the ruling party's local sarpanch of exploiting political clout against Sekhon's family.

The court's directive places responsibility on the Ferozepur deputy commissioner to ensure all bail bond procedures are carried out, highlighting the arrests' contentious nature amidst ongoing electoral contests in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025