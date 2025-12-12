Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Electoral Roll SIR, Labels As NRC Disguise

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, claiming it serves as a veiled National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiative aimed at disenfranchising anti-BJP voters.

During his visit to Hyderabad for the Vision India - AI Summit, Yadav underscored the expanding role of artificial intelligence across various sectors and called for a unified vision for the nation's progress. He met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS leaders, advocating for politics centered on aspiration rather than division.

Yadav particularly hailed Revanth Reddy's decision to recognize 'Sadar' as a state festival, acknowledging the contribution of the Yadav community. Following discussions with BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, he emphasized the importance of positivity in politics, revealing plans for his party's new national program, 'Vision India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)