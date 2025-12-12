Strategizing the Future: BJP's New State Office Initiative in Shimla
Ahead of laying the foundation stone for the new BJP state office in Shimla, party president J P Nadda led a meeting focused on the political climate, organisational activities, and strategies. Key discussions centered around upcoming programs, the party's resilience campaign, and preparations for Nadda's inaugural visit post-Bihar elections victory.
The legislative party's discussions also focused on key campaigns like 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' and ground efforts during the monsoon disaster. An in-depth analysis of the current political scenario was on the agenda, alongside strategic plans for fostering a self-reliant India.
Party stalwarts, including Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP's state leaders, were present to contribute their insights. Nadda, who recently achieved victory in the Bihar polls, is set to lay the office's foundation on Saturday, marking a ceremonious occasion for his homecoming since the electoral success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
