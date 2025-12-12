Left Menu

Strategizing the Future: BJP's New State Office Initiative in Shimla

Ahead of laying the foundation stone for the new BJP state office in Shimla, party president J P Nadda led a meeting focused on the political climate, organisational activities, and strategies. Key discussions centered around upcoming programs, the party's resilience campaign, and preparations for Nadda's inaugural visit post-Bihar elections victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:08 IST
Strategizing the Future: BJP's New State Office Initiative in Shimla
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of setting the foundation for the BJP's new state office in Shimla, national president J P Nadda conducted a pivotal meeting discussing the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh. The meeting emphasized organizational strengths and strategies for upcoming events.

The legislative party's discussions also focused on key campaigns like 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' and ground efforts during the monsoon disaster. An in-depth analysis of the current political scenario was on the agenda, alongside strategic plans for fostering a self-reliant India.

Party stalwarts, including Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP's state leaders, were present to contribute their insights. Nadda, who recently achieved victory in the Bihar polls, is set to lay the office's foundation on Saturday, marking a ceremonious occasion for his homecoming since the electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025