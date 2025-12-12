Amarinder Singh’s Unwavering Stand: A Critique of BJP's Functioning and Punjab's Political Future
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh critiqued BJP's decision-making process, contrasting it with Congress's more democratic approach. Highlighting Punjab's political landscape's intricacies, Singh expressed confidence in BJP-SAD potential collaboration but ruled out rejoining Congress. He emphasized Punjab's need for stability and criticized the state's current governance under AAP.
Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab, expressed dissatisfaction with the current functioning of the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying he is not consulted like he was in Congress. However, he ruled out returning to his former party, highlighting a perceived decline in its internal democracy.
Singh, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his affection towards Punjab, criticized the BJP's centralized decision-making process, stating it often bypasses leaders with significant political experience. He called for Punjab's voters to consider the BJP for the state's stability.
The seasoned politician scrutinized the leadership under the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of running Punjab into a 'beggar state' with excessive freebies. He underscored the necessity for infrastructure investment and political stability, advocating a potential BJP-SAD alliance as crucial for a robust government.
