West Bengal's Voter Roll Shake-Up: A Political Battleground Unveiled

West Bengal's voter roll deletions stir political tension, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur experiencing significant reductions. The Election Commission's data highlights contrasting figures across constituencies, emphasizing the political friction between Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. As the state approaches the 2026 Assembly polls, debates over voter legitimacy intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has released impactful data on voter roll deletions in West Bengal, underscoring significant political implications. Particularly in the spotlight is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency, which witnessed a substantial decrease in registered voters.

The contrast between Banerjee's Bhabanipur, with nearly four times more deletions than Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram, magnifies the tense rivalry between these political adversaries. The figures were disclosed after the Special Intensive Revision process, highlighting Bhabanipur's 44,787 deletions amid a broader statewide cleanup.

As the dialogue around legitimate voter list culling heats up in anticipation of the 2026 Assembly elections, both the TMC and BJP are set to intensify scrutiny of the electoral rolls. The deletions are poised to become a central theme, reflecting deeper party strategies and voter dynamics in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

