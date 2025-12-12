Left Menu

Electoral Roll Shuffles in West Bengal: Bhabanipur and Beyond

Significant variations in voter deletions were recorded across West Bengal's constituencies. Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stronghold, saw 44,787 deletions, contrasting with 10,599 in Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram. Overall, more than 58 lakh names have been removed in the initial phase of the voter list update.

The Election Commission's latest data reveals shocking changes in voter deletions across West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency witnessing near quadruple the deletions compared to opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram.

In January 2025, Bhabanipur saw 44,787 names removed from its voter list, while Nandigram experienced 10,599 deletions. These figures highlight a stark contrast in voter roll alterations within key constituencies.

More than 58 lakh names were deleted across West Bengal, a part of the Election Commission's routine voter list update process, categorized by deaths, relocations, and duplicates. The Commission plans to publish the draft electoral rolls soon.

