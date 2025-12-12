On the cusp of a pivotal international summit, President Serdar Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan has hinted at potential political reforms. This statement precedes the forum set in Ashgabat, attracting key leaders such as Vladimir Putin, Tayyip Erdogan, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

Marking the 30th anniversary of its declaration of neutrality, Turkmenistan is exploring avenues to shift from strict governance towards a more open and democratic society. This includes easing restrictions and signaling intent to conclude its economic dependence on natural gas.

Berdymukhamedov, following his father's legacy but also marking a new path, has initiated changes towards globalization, including efforts to join the World Trade Organisation and legalizing cryptocurrency trading. These steps underscore a strategic pivot towards a diversified future.

(With inputs from agencies.)