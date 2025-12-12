Left Menu

Turkmenistan Eyeing Democratic Reforms Amidst Global Meeting

Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdymukhamedov suggested upcoming political reforms, coinciding with a key international meeting. The announcement aligns with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality. Past isolationist policies are easing, with moves to modernize its economy and foster broader international connections, including joining the World Trade Organisation and embracing cryptocurrency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ashgabat | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:20 IST
Turkmenistan Eyeing Democratic Reforms Amidst Global Meeting
president
  • Country:
  • Turkmenistan

On the cusp of a pivotal international summit, President Serdar Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan has hinted at potential political reforms. This statement precedes the forum set in Ashgabat, attracting key leaders such as Vladimir Putin, Tayyip Erdogan, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

Marking the 30th anniversary of its declaration of neutrality, Turkmenistan is exploring avenues to shift from strict governance towards a more open and democratic society. This includes easing restrictions and signaling intent to conclude its economic dependence on natural gas.

Berdymukhamedov, following his father's legacy but also marking a new path, has initiated changes towards globalization, including efforts to join the World Trade Organisation and legalizing cryptocurrency trading. These steps underscore a strategic pivot towards a diversified future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025