Trump's Intervention Halts Cambodia-Thailand Conflict Temporarily

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump played a crucial role in re-establishing a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia on Friday, following renewed hostilities along their disputed border. The truce, initially brokered by Trump, faced challenges due to contrasting statements from Thai Premier Anutin Charnvirakul.

Anutin refrained from confirming the ceasefire agreement, instead urging Trump to pressure Cambodia to halt aggression and clear newly laid landmines. These tensions have escalated into some of the most intense fighting since the prior five-day clash.

Despite casualties and ongoing distrust, Trump expressed optimism in resolving the conflict and emphasized continued U.S.-Thailand-Cambodia trade relations. The situation remains delicate, underlining the complexities of peace efforts in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)