Left Menu

Trump's Intervention Halts Cambodia-Thailand Conflict Temporarily

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a renewed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia following a recent escalation of cross-border hostilities. Despite contrasting remarks from Thai Prime Minister Anutin, Trump emphasized his role in ending the conflict, although tensions remain due to disputes over landmines. The ceasefire aims to resume peaceful relations and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:44 IST
Trump's Intervention Halts Cambodia-Thailand Conflict Temporarily
Trump

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump played a crucial role in re-establishing a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia on Friday, following renewed hostilities along their disputed border. The truce, initially brokered by Trump, faced challenges due to contrasting statements from Thai Premier Anutin Charnvirakul.

Anutin refrained from confirming the ceasefire agreement, instead urging Trump to pressure Cambodia to halt aggression and clear newly laid landmines. These tensions have escalated into some of the most intense fighting since the prior five-day clash.

Despite casualties and ongoing distrust, Trump expressed optimism in resolving the conflict and emphasized continued U.S.-Thailand-Cambodia trade relations. The situation remains delicate, underlining the complexities of peace efforts in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025