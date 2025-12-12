Bastar Olympic 2025: Transforming Conflict into Cultural Pride

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jagdalpur on Friday evening, receiving a warm welcome from Chhattisgarh's top officials, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. He is set to attend the Bastar Olympic 2025's closing ceremony, scheduled for Saturday at 1.45 pm.

The event underscores Bastar's transformation from a region of conflict to one of cultural pride. Chief Minister Sai emphasized this shift in a social media post, highlighting Bastar's newfound enthusiasm and harmony.

The Bastar Olympic 2025 has witnessed a significant increase in participation, with over 3.92 lakh individuals involved, including more than 2.27 lakh women. Competitions feature diverse sports such as athletics, archery, and football, showcasing the region's evolving spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)