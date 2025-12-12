Bastar Olympic 2025: Transforming Conflict into Cultural Pride
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jagdalpur for the Bastar Olympic 2025 closing ceremony. The event highlights Bastar's transformation from a conflict-ridden region to one of cultural pride. Around 3,500 players from Bastar division's districts, including former Naxalites, are competing in 11 sports disciplines.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jagdalpur on Friday evening, receiving a warm welcome from Chhattisgarh's top officials, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. He is set to attend the Bastar Olympic 2025's closing ceremony, scheduled for Saturday at 1.45 pm.
The event underscores Bastar's transformation from a region of conflict to one of cultural pride. Chief Minister Sai emphasized this shift in a social media post, highlighting Bastar's newfound enthusiasm and harmony.
The Bastar Olympic 2025 has witnessed a significant increase in participation, with over 3.92 lakh individuals involved, including more than 2.27 lakh women. Competitions feature diverse sports such as athletics, archery, and football, showcasing the region's evolving spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Congress to Boycott Assembly's First Winter Session Day Over 'Vision-2047'
Chhattisgarh: A Beacon of Development Amidst Naxalism's Decline
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Wild Elephant's Rampage Leaves One Dead, Several Injured
Political Storm Brews: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Challenges Mamata Banerjee
Turning The Tide: Mass Surrender of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh