Delhi Assembly's Historic Transformation Journey

Vijender Gupta, the Delhi Assembly Speaker, had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the Prime Minister's office in Parliament House. During this interaction, Gupta presented a unique coffee table book titled 'Delhi Legislative Assembly presents Shatabdi-Yatra, Veer Vithalbhai Patel', dedicated to the first Indian elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, Veer Vithalbhai Patel.

In the meeting, Gupta informed Prime Minister Modi about an upcoming transformation of the Delhi Legislative Assembly into a celebrated Heritage Site. This project aims to preserve the assembly's rich democratic heritage for future generations. The historic site will be opened to the public, providing citizens an opportunity to witness the institution's significant journey and its vital role in India's democratic system, according to an official statement.

