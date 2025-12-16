Left Menu

Voter Roll Shakeup Sparks Political Storm in West Bengal

West Bengal's Election Commission has removed over 58 lakh voter names from draft rolls, sparking political controversy. This move, part of a Special Intensive Revision, has resulted in deletions due to death, migration, and other discrepancies, affecting key constituencies. Political tensions rise as hearings for affected voters are set to begin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of West Bengal on Tuesday released draft electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in which over 58 lakh voter names were deleted. The move, justified by factors such as death and migration, has sparked political tensions ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

This large-scale revision reduces West Bengal's voter count from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore, affecting many high-profile constituencies, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur seat. With hearings set to address these deletions, the issue has ignited fierce political debate within the state's major parties.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has accused the process of being a conspiracy, aiming to intimidate voters, while the BJP argues it is a legitimate step towards accurate rolls. As discussions continue, the situation illustrates the complexities and stakes involved in maintaining an updated electoral roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

