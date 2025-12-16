Voter Roll Shakeup Sparks Political Storm in West Bengal
West Bengal's Election Commission has removed over 58 lakh voter names from draft rolls, sparking political controversy. This move, part of a Special Intensive Revision, has resulted in deletions due to death, migration, and other discrepancies, affecting key constituencies. Political tensions rise as hearings for affected voters are set to begin.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of West Bengal on Tuesday released draft electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in which over 58 lakh voter names were deleted. The move, justified by factors such as death and migration, has sparked political tensions ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
This large-scale revision reduces West Bengal's voter count from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore, affecting many high-profile constituencies, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur seat. With hearings set to address these deletions, the issue has ignited fierce political debate within the state's major parties.
The ruling Trinamool Congress has accused the process of being a conspiracy, aiming to intimidate voters, while the BJP argues it is a legitimate step towards accurate rolls. As discussions continue, the situation illustrates the complexities and stakes involved in maintaining an updated electoral roll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia Declares Deutsche Welle Undesirable
Mamata Banerjee Steps In as Sports Minister Amid Kolkata Stadium Chaos
Electoral Upheaval in Kolkata: SIR Sparks Major Voter Deletions
Only BS-VI vehicles from outside Delhi to be permitted to enter from Thursday: Environment minister Sirsa.
Aroop Biswas wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking to be relieved of Sports department responsibilities: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.