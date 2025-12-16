Voter Roll Shakeup Sparks Political Storm in West Bengal

The Election Commission of West Bengal on Tuesday released draft electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in which over 58 lakh voter names were deleted. The move, justified by factors such as death and migration, has sparked political tensions ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

This large-scale revision reduces West Bengal's voter count from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore, affecting many high-profile constituencies, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur seat. With hearings set to address these deletions, the issue has ignited fierce political debate within the state's major parties.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has accused the process of being a conspiracy, aiming to intimidate voters, while the BJP argues it is a legitimate step towards accurate rolls. As discussions continue, the situation illustrates the complexities and stakes involved in maintaining an updated electoral roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)