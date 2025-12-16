Diplomatic Warmth: PM Modi's Memorable Ethiopian Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a landmark visit to Ethiopia, held discussions with his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali. This historic meet aimed to bolster bilateral relations and covered a range of topics of mutual interest between the two nations.

Upon his arrival from Jordan, Prime Minister Modi was greeted with significant ceremonial honors at the National Palace. Highlighting the warmth of their diplomatic relationship, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took a personal role in Modi's welcome.

In an extraordinary gesture of camaraderie, PM Abiy drove Modi himself, providing an impromptu tour of the Science Museum and Friendship Park. These unscheduled stops underscored the respect and friendly rapport between the two leaders.

