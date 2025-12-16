Left Menu

Diplomatic Warmth: PM Modi's Memorable Ethiopian Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali to discuss bilateral matters. Modi received a ceremonial welcome and special gestures from his host, indicating strong diplomatic ties. The Ethiopian PM personally drove Modi to key local attractions, showcasing a warm friendship between the two leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:19 IST
Diplomatic Warmth: PM Modi's Memorable Ethiopian Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a landmark visit to Ethiopia, held discussions with his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali. This historic meet aimed to bolster bilateral relations and covered a range of topics of mutual interest between the two nations.

Upon his arrival from Jordan, Prime Minister Modi was greeted with significant ceremonial honors at the National Palace. Highlighting the warmth of their diplomatic relationship, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took a personal role in Modi's welcome.

In an extraordinary gesture of camaraderie, PM Abiy drove Modi himself, providing an impromptu tour of the Science Museum and Friendship Park. These unscheduled stops underscored the respect and friendly rapport between the two leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025