Karnataka Congress Set to Launch Statewide Protests Against Central Policies
Karnataka's Congress party, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, plans statewide protests against central government policies, focusing on the MGNREGA replacement and alleged harassment of Congress leaders. Protests will coincide with legislative discussions on the issues, as the VB-G RAM G Bill faces opposition.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced plans for statewide protests against the central government's move to replace MGNREGA and the alleged political harassment of Congress leaders. The protests are scheduled for December 17 and target recent legislative decisions perceived as detrimental.
The protests, spearheaded by Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will commence at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Demonstrations are also planned at district and taluka centers. The Congress party aims to bring these issues to the forefront of state legislative debates.
Shivakumar criticized the VB-G RAM G Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from MGNREGA. Alleging misuse of power, he highlighted recent court decisions in the National Herald case, arguing against perceived central government vendettas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition MPs Protest VB-G RAM G Bill; Accuse Government of Insulting Gandhi’s Legacy
Controversy Erupts Over New VB-G RAM G Bill Replacing MGNREGA
Empowering Rural India: The VB-G RAM G Bill Revolutionizes Employment
CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi's MGNREGA Changes
Opposition Protests Over Controversial VB-G RAM G Bill in Parliament