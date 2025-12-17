Congress Marches Against Alleged BJP Tactics in National Herald Case

In a charged demonstration on Wednesday, the Mumbai Congress protested against what they claim is the misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led Union government to harass Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The protest march to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, led by Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, came shortly after a Delhi court dismissed the ED's charges in the National Herald case.

Gaikwad accused the Modi government of wielding the ED as a tool of political vendetta, alleging the Congress leaders were targeted through baseless accusations. Despite heavy security, protesters managed to rally near the ED office, demanding an apology from the BJP for attempts to malign the Congress leadership. However, several protestors were detained by police.

The protest highlighted further accusations of bias within the government, citing disparate treatment of BJP and opposition members. Gaikwad pointed to unaddressed allegations involving ruling coalition figures, contrasting these with swift actions taken against Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sunil Kedar. She maintained that the Congress would resist any unfounded attacks on its leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)