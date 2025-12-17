Left Menu

Congress Marches Against Alleged BJP Tactics in National Herald Case

The Mumbai Congress led a protest march against the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of misusing central agencies to target Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The protest was sparked by a Delhi court's decision to not recognize the ED's money laundering charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:40 IST
Congress Marches Against Alleged BJP Tactics in National Herald Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged demonstration on Wednesday, the Mumbai Congress protested against what they claim is the misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led Union government to harass Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The protest march to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, led by Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, came shortly after a Delhi court dismissed the ED's charges in the National Herald case.

Gaikwad accused the Modi government of wielding the ED as a tool of political vendetta, alleging the Congress leaders were targeted through baseless accusations. Despite heavy security, protesters managed to rally near the ED office, demanding an apology from the BJP for attempts to malign the Congress leadership. However, several protestors were detained by police.

The protest highlighted further accusations of bias within the government, citing disparate treatment of BJP and opposition members. Gaikwad pointed to unaddressed allegations involving ruling coalition figures, contrasting these with swift actions taken against Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sunil Kedar. She maintained that the Congress would resist any unfounded attacks on its leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025