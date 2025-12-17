Resounding Congress Success in Telangana Panchayat Polls

In the concluding phase of Telangana's gram panchayat elections, over 85 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots, marking a significant turnout. The elections were conducted peacefully, with counting of votes underway, as reported by officials.

The Congress party emerged as the dominant force, celebrating widespread success in securing sarpanch posts across the state. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the verdict from village populations stands as evidence of satisfaction with Congress's rural governance in recent years.

Despite legal obstacles concerning reservation proposals for Backward Classes, the elections showcased the effectiveness of governmental programs under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. As webcasting continues to ensure transparency, the outcomes reinforce the growing strength of Congress in the Telangana rural landscape.

