Strategic Alliances and Political Maneuvering: NCP (SP) in Mumbai Civic Elections
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is considering forming an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS for the upcoming Mumbai civic elections, deviating from Congress. Discussions focused on strategies, strengthening the party, and potential alliances. A final decision on alliances will soon be made by party leaders.
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is eyeing alliances with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming January 15 Mumbai civic body polls, opting out of a potential coalition with Congress, according to a party insider on Wednesday.
Party strategy discussions and organizational plans dominated a meeting led by Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde. While Congress seeks alignment with 'like-minded parties', its apprehensions about MNS's abrasive methods impede collaboration with the NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and MNS.
The NCP (SP) is deliberating its best course of action. Many party members believe a partnership with Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS could enhance their prospects, with a strategy already contemplating contests in 50 seats. The outcome of these deliberations is expected shortly.
