Strategic Alliances and Political Maneuvering: NCP (SP) in Mumbai Civic Elections

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is eyeing alliances with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming January 15 Mumbai civic body polls, opting out of a potential coalition with Congress, according to a party insider on Wednesday.

Party strategy discussions and organizational plans dominated a meeting led by Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde. While Congress seeks alignment with 'like-minded parties', its apprehensions about MNS's abrasive methods impede collaboration with the NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and MNS.

The NCP (SP) is deliberating its best course of action. Many party members believe a partnership with Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS could enhance their prospects, with a strategy already contemplating contests in 50 seats. The outcome of these deliberations is expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)