Political Shake-Up: Pradnya Satav's Defection to BJP Amid Controversy

On Thursday, Pradnya Satav, a former Congress Member of the Legislative Council, took a significant political step by joining the BJP, shortly after resigning from Maharashtra's Upper House.

Her defection stirred controversy, with Congress accusing the BJP of leveraging money and power to disrupt political unity. The switch, occurring amid local body elections, is perceived as a strategic setback for Congress.

Congress leader Nana Patole criticized BJP's tactics, emphasizing the party's increasing arrogance and disregard for democratic principles. As political dynamics heat up, the implications of Satav's move and its motivations remain closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)