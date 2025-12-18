Left Menu

Political Shake-Up: Pradnya Satav's Defection to BJP Amid Controversy

Pradnya Satav resigned from the Maharashtra Legislative Council and joined the BJP, with Congress accusing BJP of exploiting power and money for defections. The move is considered a blow to Congress ahead of local elections. Controversies ensue over BJP's democratic respect and alleged inducements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:04 IST
Political Shake-Up: Pradnya Satav's Defection to BJP Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Pradnya Satav, a former Congress Member of the Legislative Council, took a significant political step by joining the BJP, shortly after resigning from Maharashtra's Upper House.

Her defection stirred controversy, with Congress accusing the BJP of leveraging money and power to disrupt political unity. The switch, occurring amid local body elections, is perceived as a strategic setback for Congress.

Congress leader Nana Patole criticized BJP's tactics, emphasizing the party's increasing arrogance and disregard for democratic principles. As political dynamics heat up, the implications of Satav's move and its motivations remain closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025