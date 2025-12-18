Political Shake-Up: Pradnya Satav's Defection to BJP Amid Controversy
Pradnya Satav resigned from the Maharashtra Legislative Council and joined the BJP, with Congress accusing BJP of exploiting power and money for defections. The move is considered a blow to Congress ahead of local elections. Controversies ensue over BJP's democratic respect and alleged inducements.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Pradnya Satav, a former Congress Member of the Legislative Council, took a significant political step by joining the BJP, shortly after resigning from Maharashtra's Upper House.
Her defection stirred controversy, with Congress accusing the BJP of leveraging money and power to disrupt political unity. The switch, occurring amid local body elections, is perceived as a strategic setback for Congress.
Congress leader Nana Patole criticized BJP's tactics, emphasizing the party's increasing arrogance and disregard for democratic principles. As political dynamics heat up, the implications of Satav's move and its motivations remain closely watched.
(With inputs from agencies.)
