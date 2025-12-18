Minister Chouhan Criticizes Opposition's Disruptive Acts in Parliament

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sharply criticized opposition MPs for their disruptive behavior in Parliament regarding the debate on the rural employment guarantee bill. He accused Congress and INDI block MPs of turning democracy into 'goondaraj' and condemned their fixation on the legislation's name.

Following a day of disarray in the Lok Sabha, Chouhan addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters, questioning why the opposition was objecting to the bill's title, 'The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill.'

The opposition had protested against changing the original name, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, prompting Chouhan to question whether Gandhi would condone such behavior in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)