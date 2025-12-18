Minister Chouhan Criticizes Opposition's Disruptive Acts in Parliament
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized opposition MPs for their unruly conduct in Parliament concerning the renaming of the rural employment bill. He condemned the actions of Congress and INDI block MPs, calling it 'goondaraj,' and questioned their fixation on the bill's name over its purpose.
- Country:
- India
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sharply criticized opposition MPs for their disruptive behavior in Parliament regarding the debate on the rural employment guarantee bill. He accused Congress and INDI block MPs of turning democracy into 'goondaraj' and condemned their fixation on the legislation's name.
Following a day of disarray in the Lok Sabha, Chouhan addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters, questioning why the opposition was objecting to the bill's title, 'The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill.'
The opposition had protested against changing the original name, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, prompting Chouhan to question whether Gandhi would condone such behavior in Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Fierce Opposition to New Rural Employment Bill
I strongly condemn disgraceful behaviour of Congress and INDI block MPs in Parliament, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Opposition Protests Over Controversial VB-G RAM G Bill
Lok Sabha Passes VB-G RAM G Bill Amidst Chaos
Controversy Over New Rural Employment Bill in Tamil Nadu