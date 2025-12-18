Left Menu

Minister Chouhan Criticizes Opposition's Disruptive Acts in Parliament

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized opposition MPs for their unruly conduct in Parliament concerning the renaming of the rural employment bill. He condemned the actions of Congress and INDI block MPs, calling it 'goondaraj,' and questioned their fixation on the bill's name over its purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:19 IST
Following a day of disarray in the Lok Sabha, Chouhan addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters, questioning why the opposition was objecting to the bill's title, 'The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill.'

The opposition had protested against changing the original name, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, prompting Chouhan to question whether Gandhi would condone such behavior in Parliament.

