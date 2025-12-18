Left Menu

Opposition Challenges BJP's MGNREGA Name Change

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP's decision to rename the MGNREGA scheme, highlighting its significance as a UPA government's initiative. He argued that the opposition's protest over the name change is justified. The Lok Sabha passed a bill to replace the 20-year-old scheme amid opposition uproar.

Updated: 18-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:21 IST
Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot has spoken out against the BJP's decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA), arguing that the move undermines a key UPA initiative. Pilot emphasized the constitutional commitment of the scheme, which assures 100 days of employment to the economically disadvantaged.

Pilot questioned the necessity of the name change, asserting that it is not in the public's interest and validates the opposition's protest. Despite criticising MGNREGA as a legacy of the UPA, the BJP did not terminate the program upon assuming power, suggesting its enduring value.

The Lok Sabha witnessed heated debates as it passed a bill to replace the MGNREGA. During discussions, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cited corruption concerns as justification for the reform. Opposition members labeled the changes as an assault on the rural economy and Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

