Youthful Leadership Takes the Helm at Cement Manufacturers’ Association
Parth Jindal of JSW Cement has been elected as the new president of the Cement Manufacturers’ Association, with Raghavpat Singhania of JK Cement as vice president. This marks a historic moment, as the leadership is comprised of younger individuals anticipated to drive forward CMA's sustainability and growth agenda.
The Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA), representing a majority of India's cement capacity, announced Parth Jindal as its newly elected president during their annual meeting on Thursday.
The appointment of Jindal, alongside vice president Raghavpat Singhania, signals a new era of leadership from the younger generation, expected to enhance sustainability initiatives within the industry.
Jindal's leadership, focusing on policy engagement and sustainable practices, aims to bolster the industry's competitive position while addressing infrastructure growth and climate goals. CMA underscores alignment with India's carbon neutrality objectives, with commitments to advancing the cement sector's development.
