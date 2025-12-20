Navigating Global Coalition Politics: India's Strategic Approach

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has likened the current global political environment to coalition politics, where alliances shift and no single entity holds a decisive majority. Speaking at the Pune Literature Festival, he emphasized the importance of India prioritizing its own interests while navigating this complex landscape.

Jaishankar, in conversation with Yuvraj Malik, director of the National Book Trust, explained that the world currently resembles a multipolar system, with various actors forming and dissolving partnerships. He highlighted the need for agility in dealing with such a dynamic international stage.

The minister advocated for flexible diplomacy, insisting that India's choices should center around what benefits the nation. He stressed the importance of aligning with different partners on specific issues, maintaining that India's national interests must always take precedence.

