Left Menu

Navigating Global Coalition Politics: India's Strategic Approach

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar compared today's global political landscape to coalition politics, emphasizing the need for India to focus on its interests. He discussed this at the Pune Literature Festival, highlighting the importance of adaptability and aligning with different partners based on national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:26 IST
Navigating Global Coalition Politics: India's Strategic Approach
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has likened the current global political environment to coalition politics, where alliances shift and no single entity holds a decisive majority. Speaking at the Pune Literature Festival, he emphasized the importance of India prioritizing its own interests while navigating this complex landscape.

Jaishankar, in conversation with Yuvraj Malik, director of the National Book Trust, explained that the world currently resembles a multipolar system, with various actors forming and dissolving partnerships. He highlighted the need for agility in dealing with such a dynamic international stage.

The minister advocated for flexible diplomacy, insisting that India's choices should center around what benefits the nation. He stressed the importance of aligning with different partners on specific issues, maintaining that India's national interests must always take precedence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025