Celebrating Two Years of Progress: Janadesh Parab Festivity in Chhattisgarh

The Janadesh Parab event celebrates two years of the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in Chhattisgarh, showcasing achievements and development initiatives. Attendees, including BJP president JP Nadda, will gather to hear about the state's progress and view exhibitions highlighting government schemes. A large turnout is anticipated for this significant occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister JP Nadda, also the BJP president, is set to join the 'Janadesh Parab' in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, marking a milestone in the state's political landscape.

The Janadesh Parab, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the helm, will shine a spotlight on the government's two-year tenure. The public will learn about key decisions and achievements aimed at Chhattisgarh's advancement.

With the venue capable of accommodating over 50,000 attendees, the event promises a vibrant assembly, fueled by an enthusiastic response from party members and the community.

