Celebrating Two Years of Progress: Janadesh Parab Festivity in Chhattisgarh

Union minister JP Nadda, also the BJP president, is set to join the 'Janadesh Parab' in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, marking a milestone in the state's political landscape.

The Janadesh Parab, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the helm, will shine a spotlight on the government's two-year tenure. The public will learn about key decisions and achievements aimed at Chhattisgarh's advancement.

With the venue capable of accommodating over 50,000 attendees, the event promises a vibrant assembly, fueled by an enthusiastic response from party members and the community.