Karnataka Leadership Tugs of Power: High Command's Ultimate Decision

In a notable political development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared that the decision concerning any potential leadership change will be left to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and the party's high command. Speaking to the press, Siddaramaiah emphasized that local leaders must take ownership of internal disagreements instead of blaming higher authorities.

This statement follows Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's assertion that leadership confusion is prevalent only at the local level. With the Congress government in Karnataka having reached its halfway mark, speculations of a chief minister change have intensified. Siddaramaiah reiterated his commitment to adhere to whatever the high command decides, dismissing media discussions on the issue.

The CM's comments came amidst Shivakumar's meeting with former minister K N Rajanna. Siddaramaiah underscored that, ultimately, no individual is greater than the party, echoing Kharge's sentiment. The unfolding situation indicates a strategic deference to the party's core leadership for resolution.

