Karnataka Power Struggle: High Command's Call Awaited

The political atmosphere in Karnataka remains charged as speculation swirls regarding a potential change in the chief ministerial seat. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Congress high command would summon him to New Delhi for any political decision-making.

The conjecture about a leadership change reignited recently following the conclusion of the legislative session, highlighting a purported power-sharing arrangement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. This development comes as the Congress government nears the halfway point of its five-year term.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, who also serves as the finance minister, has commenced preparations for his 17th budget. Calls from within the party advocate for a resolution to the leadership tussle, with a consensus urging the high command to reach a decision quickly to dispel confusion and maintain the party's focus on governance and future election prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)