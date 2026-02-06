Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Involved in Serious Collision: Two Injured
An accident involving film actor Maniyanpilla Raju left two youngsters seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with his car. The incident occurred in Thiruvananthapuram on the Vellayambalam–Vazhuthakkad road. A case has been registered against Raju for negligent driving and leaving the scene without providing aid.
An unfortunate accident on the Vellayambalam–Vazhuthakkad road has left two young men critically injured after a collision with a car driven by film actor Maniyanpilla Raju. The incident, verified by the Museum police, occurred around 9.30 pm on Thursday, involving victims Sooraj and Nidev, both aged 20.
The police report suggests that Raju was navigating the road after attending an event, and the crash ensued when he entered the main path. Despite the severity of the situation, Raju reportedly left without helping the injured, prompting bystanders to rush the victims to the hospital. Authorities have charged him under several sections related to rash driving and abandonment.
Raju has come forward, asserting that the motorcycle was the impact initiator, claiming that his health and personal concerns compelled him to leave the scene. He admits to driving at the time and has committed to cooperating with the investigation upon submitting his vehicle to the police for further analysis.
