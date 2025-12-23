Left Menu

Australian PM Invites Israeli President After Chanukah Attack Shock

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Australia, following his dismay over an attack at a Jewish community event in Bondi Beach. Herzog accepted the invitation, also noting an invitation from the President of the Zionist Federation of Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:30 IST
In a diplomatic gesture, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reached out to Israeli President Isaac Herzog with an invitation to visit Australia. The call comes in the wake of a distressing attack at a Jewish community Chanukah event held at Sydney's Bondi Beach last week.

Expressing his shock and profound dismay regarding the attack, Albanese extended a personal invitation to Herzog, highlighting Australia's stance on opposing such incidents. Herzog warmly accepted the invitation, acknowledging the outreach as a significant step in strengthening ties between the nations.

Further confirming his plans, Herzog also noted receiving an official invitation from the President of the Zionist Federation of Australia, expressing the community's eagerness to welcome him. Prime Minister Albanese shared the developments in a statement on social media platform X.

