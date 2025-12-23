Nitin Nabin's Grand Bihar Homecoming: Leading a Vibrant BJP Roadshow
BJP's national working president, Nitin Nabin, returned to Bihar, leading a massive roadshow starting from Patna airport to Miller High School. Accompanied by key BJP figures, he engaged with supporters, offered prayers, and addressed party workers, marking his political roots with a vibrant display of colors, slogans, and cultural programs.
Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed national working president of the BJP, made a grand entrance in his home state, Bihar, with a vibrant roadshow on Tuesday. This marked his first visit since assuming office last week, creating a buzz among supporters.
The roadshow commenced at Aranya Bhawan near Patna airport and concluded at the Miller High School ground. Nabin was joined by prominent figures like Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi. Riding atop a flower-adorned vehicle, Nabin waved to enthusiastic supporters amidst chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.
Celebrating his new role, stages were set up along the route for cultural performances. Security was heightened around Patna for the event. Nabin, who has a strong political legacy in Bihar, is expected to further solidify his influence in the state's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
