Telangana's Vision 2047: Realizing a Trillion-Dollar Future

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urges officials to execute the state's ambitious Telangana Rising 2047 vision, focusing on inter-departmental coordination. An action plan, e-filing transition, and relocation of government offices were outlined at the Global Summit. Accountability and performance reviews were stressed during the meeting.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana has mandated urgent collaboration among departments to achieve the state's ambitious Telangana Rising 2047 vision. This plan, unveiled at the Telangana Rising Global Summit, aspires to transform the state into a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

Reddy instructed senior officials to implement the vision's key components, emphasizing accountability. The rollout includes a comprehensive action plan and a transition to an e-filing system by January 31. He also stressed the need to reassess office spaces, moving government offices from rented properties to state-owned sites.

Regular performance reviews and field inspections are essential, with severe consequences for underperformance. Reddy highlighted the need for efficient use of Central Government Sponsored Schemes and a detailed employee census by January 26. The vision stresses economic development, operational efficiency, and accountability.

