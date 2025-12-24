Tarique Rahman's Triumphant Return: A Political Turning Point in Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, the prominent Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, is set to make a significant comeback after 17 years of exile. The party has initiated plans to mobilize nearly five million supporters to mark his return.

Rahman's impending arrival coincides with Bangladesh's critical election period, where he is tipped as a prime ministerial contender. His return comes at a time when the BNP seems poised for electoral victory, following the recent ouster of long-time rival Sheikh Hasina.

The upcoming elections, under the transitional government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, are pivotal for Bangladesh's political stability. Rahman's homecoming further tests the BNP's rallying strength and the government's ability to ensure a fair electoral process.