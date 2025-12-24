Thackeray Cousins Forge Alliance Ahead of Crucial BMC Elections

Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have announced an alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ahead of the BMC elections. They aim to support the 'Marathi manoos' and have finalized seat-sharing for Nashik. Further discussions are ongoing for other bodies.

Updated: 24-12-2025 14:05 IST
In a bid to sway the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray have announced their parties' strategic alliance. The decision, revealed at a joint news conference in Mumbai, marks a significant political alignment, with both leaders emphasizing their commitment to the 'Marathi manoos' and the greater Maharashtra cause.

Uddhav Thackeray highlighted his family's legacy in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, while Raj Thackeray pledged that Mumbai's mayor will be 'Marathi and ours.' Despite the fanfare, the conference provided limited details on the seat-sharing arrangements, particularly for the high-stakes BMC elections, leaving room for speculation.

The alliance is set to contest the upcoming elections across multiple municipal corporations, including Nashik. The Thackeray cousins also united earlier for a 'victory rally' opposing the state's Hindi language imposition in schools. As they head into January's elections, their synergy could reshape the political landscape in Maharashtra.

