The United States and Ukraine have unveiled a comprehensive 20-point strategy aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. Critical challenges remain, focusing on territorial control and the management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility. However, notable progress has been achieved in aligning broader economic and political interests.

During discussions with Russian negotiators, the contentious issue of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions led to prolonged debates, with the US suggesting free economic zones as a potential solution. Ukraine emphasizes that any agreement must be subject to a national referendum, ensuring public consent in shaping the nation's future.

The proposed framework also includes strong security guarantees reminiscent of NATO's Article 5, alongside plans to boost bilateral trade and economic development. Despite unresolved conflicts, the agreement signifies a significant diplomatic effort to forge a path toward lasting stability and economic growth.

