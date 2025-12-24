Guinea's Election: Tight Grip or Democratic Step Forward?

Voters in Guinea are preparing for the nation's first presidential election following the 2021 military coup. With nine candidates running, Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya is predicted to secure victory due to a lack of strong opposition, critics claim, likely cementing his power for a seven-year term.

Despite Guinea's vast mineral wealth, over half of its 15 million citizens endure poverty and food insecurity, according to the World Food Program. Approximately 6.7 million voters are registered, with results expected within 48 hours, and a runoff required if no majority emerges.

While some see this as a facade to legitimize Doumbouya's authority, supporters believe in his promise of future prosperity, bolstered by significant infrastructure and development projects initiated since his rise to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)